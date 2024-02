Nigeria are considered the favourates to win Afcon 2023 title, but they face a resurgent Ivory Coast side on Sunday evening.

The Africa Cup of Nations title glory is just one match away for both the Super Eagles and the Elephants.

Nigeria not only face the challenge of competing against their opponents on the field but also enduring the support of the home crowd at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

As we approach this significant match, GOAL examines strategies for coach Jose Peseiro and his players to outperform both their opponents and the enthusiastic crowd.