Roma won 1-0 against Lecce, immediately putting a smile back on their faces following their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Bologna earlier in the week; the Giallorossi have drawn level with Juventus in fifth place in the three-way battle for qualification for next season’s Champions League, with Como three points clear of both sides. The decisive goal at the Olimpico was scored by French striker Robinio Vaz, born in 2007, who arrived in January for €30 million from Marseille as an alternative to Malen – the squad also includes Dovbyk and Ferguson – and it was his first goal in a Giallorossi shirt.
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Adani: "Gasperini deserves respect and an explanation; Roma need to have the balls to tell it like it is"
"THE OWNERS MUST PROVIDE AN EXPLANATION"
Analysing the potential friction between Gasperini and Roma, Lele Adani commented on the situation from the La Domenica Sportiva studio: "It seems to me that Roma got to know Gasperini during the season, and that’s why friction and problems arose. But Gasperini is a coach who knows his own worth; for months he has gone out of his way to accommodate the club. Now, however, they have reached a point where he has given more than he has received in order to achieve the objective. He is one of the most revolutionary coaches of the last 10 years and the club chose him for that reason, so I believe that, as well as respect, he also deserves a clarification from the owners; otherwise, this project will never get off the ground. Will he get fed up? I don’t know; a lot will depend on the answers the club gives him.”
GASP'S PROBLEMS
Adani continues his analysis: "Gasperini is fighting for fourth place without the two most talented players in the entire squad, Dybala and Soulé, with the latter having played only half the season. Ferguson and Dovbyk are the strikers unavailable, Bailey had disappeared and left in January, Ndicka was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angelino had problems and Gasperini converted Wesley to left-back… I say that at some point you need to have the guts to say ‘we’re in sixth place and we want to develop the youngsters’. OK, but were you all right with that under Gasperini?”