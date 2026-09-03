'He can be a leader' - AC Milan star Luka Modric singles out 'phenomenal' Jude Bellingham for special praise at Real Madrid

Modric may have moved on to a new chapter with AC Milan, but his heart remains closely tied to the developments at Real Madrid. Speaking about the current state of the squad under Jose Mourinho, the legendary midfielder was quick to highlight the impact of Bellingham.

"They're phenomenal. I'm so glad Vinicius renewed his contract with the club; it wouldn't have been good if he hadn't, given everything he contributes. Kylian is incredible: the ease with which he scores goals, his quickness and speed are spectacular... But the one I feel closest to is Jude, because he's a midfielder like me," Modric said in an interview with Diario AS.



