'I said goodbye...' - AC Milan star tears up contract ahead of Middle East transfer

Via an emotional video posted on social media, Bennacer delivered a touching farewell message to the Rossoneri faithful. Reflecting on his cherished time at San Siro, Bennacer revealed: "Dear Milan fans. Last year, I said goodbye without ever thinking those words would turn out to be a farewell.

"For more than five years, I wore this shirt with pride and passion alongside incredible team-mates, supported by your unconditional love. Winning the Scudetto in this shirt is one of the most beautiful memories of my career, and playing in front of you at San Siro was one of the greatest honours."