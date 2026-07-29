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AC Milan deny claims Franco Baresi has passed away with Italy legend in 'delicate' stage
Milan issue official denial
The Italian giants moved to shut down the speculation with a formal statement released via their official channels. The club expressed frustration at the speed with which the unfounded information spread, leading to unnecessary distress for fans and those close to the former captain. The club was clear that the reports had no basis in reality and urged for an immediate end to the speculation.
“AC Milan denies the false reports concerning Franco Baresi that have begun circulating in recent minutes,” the official statement read. “Franco is going through a difficult and delicate time, and the Club stands firmly alongside him and his family. We urge everyone to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading entirely unfounded information.
- AFP
Health battles and privacy
Baresi has been facing significant health challenges over the past year. In August 2025, the World Cup winner revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule. Following that procedure, he commenced a course of immunotherapy, a treatment plan he has been following since.
This background of illness likely contributed to the traction the false rumours gained on social media throughout Wednesday evening, as many users mistakenly believed the reports about his death were true.
The legacy of a one-club man
Regarded as one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game, Baresi stands as the ultimate icon of AC Milan. A true one-club man, he rose through the club’s youth ranks and spent his entire 20-year professional career exclusively in the Rossoneri colors, spanning from 1977 until his retirement in 1997.
Across his two decades at the San Siro, Baresi compiled an extraordinary trophy cabinet. Over 716 competitive appearances for the club, the legendary sweeper contributed 33 goals and 24 assists while anchoring one of football's most celebrated defensive lines alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Mauro Tassotti. His remarkable haul of silverware features three Champions League titles, six Serie A titles, two Intercontinental Cups, three European Super Cups, and four Supercoppa Italiana trophies.
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Continued role at San Siro
Even after hanging up his boots, Baresi’s bond with Milan has remained unbreakable. Having served in various capacities - including a stint as a youth academy coach - he was appointed the club’s honorary vice-president in October 2020. His enduring presence at San Siro continues to serve as a vital bridge connecting the Rossoneri's glorious history with its modern era.
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