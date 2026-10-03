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'I've only shown 70 percent' - AC Milan starlet Alphadjo Cisse insists best is yet to come
Teenage sensation downplays blistering breakthrough
The San Siro prodigy insists the best is yet to come despite an explosive introduction to Italy's top flight. The 19-year-old midfielder has hit the ground running under new head coach Amorim, netting crucial strikes against Torino and Juventus. That clinical streak broke long-standing club records, building on the promising development he showed during a productive loan spell at Catanzaro last season.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Midfielder demands higher personal standards
Enjoying a scintillating breakthrough on both the domestic and international stages, the teenager refuses to rest on his early laurels. Speaking to Rai Sport after netting the winner in Italy Under-21s' European qualifier against Armenia, Cisse explained: "This year has brought me a lot of joy. I've only shown 70 percent of my capabilities so far, I know I can do much better."
Looking ahead to the rest of the campaign, the youngster added: "The goal brings me a lot of happiness, and from now on I hope to be able to show lots of other characteristics."
Record breaker justifies tactical trust
Cisse's rapid rise highlights the success of the Rossoneri's youth policy, with the side thriving under Amorim's guidance. His early-season exploits eclipsed Patrick Cutrone's record as Milan's youngest Italian league goalscorer since 2017, before he set another benchmark for successive away goals in the three-points-per-win era. That burgeoning confidence has translated seamlessly to the international stage, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising midfield prospects in Italian football.
- sportphoto24
Gruelling autumn schedule awaits Cisse
A test of consistency now awaits Cisse and the Rossoneri when they travel to Sassuolo in Serie A following the international break. Milan then turn their attention to continental action with a Europa League clash against Salzburg on the horizon. With a punishing autumn schedule looming, the midfielder has a prime opportunity to nail down a regular starting berth if he backs up his ambitious words on the pitch.
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