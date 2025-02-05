'Absolutely ridiculous' - Liverpool accused of making huge Mo Salah mistake as ex-Reds striker insists replacing Egyptian 'will cost a hell of lot more' than new contract
Liverpool have been warned that they could be making an “absolutely ridiculous” mistake with Mohamed Salah, as his contract is allowed to run down.
- Egyptian's deal at Anfield running down
- Could hit free agency in the summer
- Reds urged to put an extension in place