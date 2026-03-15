'Absolute disaster' - Jamie Carragher rips Liverpool for making Tottenham 'look a decent team' after dismal draw

The pundit continued his scathing review by pointing out the opposition's poor form. "It was an awful performance. No disrespect to Tottenham but they are the worst team in the Premier League now," he stated, adding that it has been a season-long issue. Carragher pondered the root cause: "Is that down to the manager or the makeup of the squad? Could a new manager completely revitalise these type of players? I'm not sure." He then blamed recent recruitment for their soft underbelly. "I think a lot of it goes back to what happened in the summer," Carragher explained. "There's just too many players who just want to play when the ball's at their feet. They don't want to dig in and make it difficult. That's why it's so easy to play against this Liverpool team."