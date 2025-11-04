'A wasteful finisher?!' - Luis Diaz criticism labelled 'sensational' as ex-Bayern Munich star praises attacker's 'fantastic' work rate

The Bundesliga leaders now face defending European champions PSG in a blockbuster Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes. Both sides have identical records of three wins from three matches, with PSG only ahead by a single goal in the standings. "We've earned the right to go in there full of enthusiasm. It has to be rock ‘n’ roll. They have confidence, we have confidence, it's going to be a great game," said Kompany.

The meeting in Paris rekindles a growing rivalry between the two powerhouses, who also faced off in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, a match PSG won 2-0. Since that defeat, Bayern have gone unbeaten, building momentum with dominant displays in both domestic and European fixtures.

After their trip to France, Kompany’s men will return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig before facing Club Brugge in their next European outing, and for Diaz, the coming weeks present an opportunity to silence critics and further cement his importance within the team. With his combination of pressing, creativity, and flair, the Colombian has quickly become one of the Bundesliga’s most talked-about imports.

"Last year, Paris Saint-Germain played exceptionally well, but they almost got knocked out in the group stage. Everything is very close," Hoeness said as he talked up the German side's Champions League hopes. "Bayern can win the Champions League every year if the factors are right. We know that from the quarter-finals onwards, it depends on the form on the day and the injury situation. If your key players are injured, you usually can't win the Champions League."