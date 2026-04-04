A surprise backup for Luis Díaz: Is Bayern Munich providing further evidence of its new transfer strategy?

At 16 years, one month and 27 days, Pavic is now the youngest player ever to have played for FC Bayern in the Champions League. "The lads have lived up to the trust placed in them," said sporting director Max Eberl afterwards.

Before this duo, seven other teenagers from the club’s own youth academy had already played for the first team this season: Cassiano Kiala (17), Jonah Kusi-Asare (18, now on loan at Fulham), Felipe Chavez (18, now on loan at 1. FC Köln), David Santos Daiber (19), Maycon Cardozo (17), Wisdom Mike (17) – and, of course, Lennart Karl (17).

A new youth-oriented approach has taken hold at the German record champions, one from which even players currently on loan – who form part of a new transfer strategy – are now benefiting. Noel Aseko, for instance, will return to FC Bayern at the end of the season and compete for a place in the squad this summer, a spot that will become vacant in central midfield following Leon Goretzka’s departure. Aseko has matured into a key player and youth international at Hannover 96, bringing with him a strong physical presence and, by now, even a threat in front of goal.

Although the Lower Saxony club exercised the purchase option agreed a year and a half ago for the 20-year-old, FC Bayern immediately activated the buy-back option. The trend at FCB is now to avoid expensive new signings and instead fill backup positions in the squad with their own talents.

This was the case with Karl, who made a flying start as a substitute on the wing and in the number 10 role for Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, and is now even likely to travel to the World Cup with the German national team. And so it should be with Aseko, who can establish himself this summer as a challenger, competitor and substitute at the German record champions.

And this “new” trend may well prove a stroke of luck for another Bayern loanee as well.