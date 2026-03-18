Against the Italians, Ofli came on as a substitute for midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 56th minute and was involved in setting up the third goal just moments later.
Translated by
A surprise at FC Bayern Munich! Two top prospects make their professional debuts against Atalanta Bergamo
On the left flank, the 18-year-old won the ball and played it straight to Harry Kane. Via Luis Diaz, the ball eventually found its way to Lennart Karl, who kept his cool in front of Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotted it home.
It took Pavic around 20 minutes longer to make his professional debut for the German record champions. In the 72nd minute, the 16-year-old talented centre-back, who made his first appearance in manager Vincent Kompany’s squad against Bergamo, came on as a substitute for Josip Stanisic.
Prescott is also in the squad, but Urbig is fit to play
Vincent Manuba was also part of the Champions League squad. A few weeks ago, Maycon Cardozo got his first taste of professional football in the Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Pavic joined the youth ranks of the German record champions from SV Waldperlach in 2019 and has featured for Bayern’s U17s this season. He also made one appearance in the UEFA Youth League.
Leonard Prescott was another 16-year-old in the Munich squad who had even been tipped for a place in the starting line-up in recent days. However, as goalkeeper Jonas Urbig recovered in time from the concussion he sustained in the first leg in Bergamo, he remained on the squad list.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)