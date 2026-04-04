A shocking assessment of the refereeing in the Atlético–Barcelona match

Barcelona secured a thrilling 2-1 victory away to Atlético Madrid on Saturday evening in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Barcelona, the La Liga leaders, extended their lead over closest rivals Real Madrid to seven points after Los Blancos lost to Real Mallorca.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid remain on 57 points in fourth place.

The match was refereed by Busquets Ferrer, who received a shocking rating from the website ‘Archivo VAR’, which specialises in refereeing decisions.

"Archivo VAR" gave referee Busquets Ferrer a score of 2 out of 10 after he poorly officiated the match between Atlético and Barça.

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