A scuffle after just two minutes! Lukas Podolski loses his temper shortly after coming on as a substitute

Podolski was brought on as a substitute by manager Michal Gasparik in stoppage time and, shortly afterwards, became involved in a heated tussle for the ball with his opponents Stratos Svarnas and Michael Ameyaw. During the scuffle, Ameyaw grabbed the 40-year-old by the throat. Podolski fell to the ground, and his opponent brushed against his chest with his arm once more.

Podolski then lost his temper, lashed out and struck Ameyaw in the stomach. Referee Pawel Raczkowski showed the 130-time Germany international a red card just two minutes after he had come on. Podolski, for whom this was the fifth sending-off of his professional career, now faces a lengthy ban.