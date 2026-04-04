A puzzling disagreement among refereeing experts… Did Gerard Martin deserve to be sent off against Atlético?

The start of the second half saw a controversial refereeing decision, with Spanish referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer sending off young defender Gerard Martin for a heavy challenge on Atlético’s Tiago Almada in the centre of the pitch.

The TV replay showed that Martín played the ball first, before his leg struck Almada’s ankle with force.

The incident sparked strong protests from Atlético manager Diego Simeone, who initially celebrated the decision – as the scores were level following Nicolás González’s sending-off at the end of the first half – before exploding with anger at the subsequent reversal.

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On the other hand, Barcelona manager Hans Flick expressed his satisfaction after the referee consulted the VAR room, with Busquets Ferrer heading to the screen at the side of the pitch, and the decision ultimately being to rescind the red card and replace it with a yellow, allowing Gerard Martin to remain on the pitch.