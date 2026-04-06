When asked about the match-winner in the narrow 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg at the weekend following a spectacular comeback, an interesting moment unfolded at FC Bayern Munich’s press conference. Kompany suddenly pointed his index finger at press officer Dieter Nickles.
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A nod from Vincent Kompany! The FC Bayern Munich star receives high praise – and brings back special memories for Joshua Kimmich
"Last topic," said Kompany after a lengthy response regarding Bischof’s brace, before elaborating further: "We talked a lot about the small squad at the start of the season. That’s understandable if you can’t properly assess Bischof at the start of the season. Or if you can’t properly assess Lennart Karl at the start of the season. When those two perform at this level, suddenly you have a squad that looks bigger. It all happened organically, and that has helped us a lot."
As a reminder: over the summer, there was indeed a debate about whether Bayern might lack squad depth in a crisis. That is no longer an issue. Admittedly, this is partly because the results are good and the records are falling left, right and centre. But it’s also because Kompany has already placed his trust in numerous talented players and homegrown talents, who have kept the interim injury worries in check and are impressing across the board.
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Kompany: "We were lucky that everything worked out with Tom and Lenny"
Just before pointing him out, Kompany had already been singing the praises of Bischof and Karl. First, the Bayern coach highlighted the good work of sporting director Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, who had signed Bischof on a free transfer from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the summer and placed their trust in Karl, who finally made the step up from the FCB Campus to the first team this season. “It’s not easy, because you have to have a lot of talent. You don’t just need the talent, but also the patience and intelligence to understand what the role is and how I can grow into it,” explained Kompany: “We’ve been lucky that everything has clicked with Tom and Lenny. Not just in terms of quality, but also in terms of mentality.”
As for Bischof, Kompany is convinced that in the coming “months and years” he will prove his worth to the club “and write his own story”. At the same time, he admitted: “For now, I’m keeping a low profile, but I see this as a positive development for our squad.”
Bishop reminds Kimmich of his debut for FC Bayern
Just a few minutes earlier, Joshua Kimmich, who was also on the press conference podium at the Bernabéu, had nothing but praise for Bischof. “Generally speaking, Tom’s situation reminds me a bit of my own from eleven years ago,” said the captain of the German national team, who moved from VfB Stuttgart to Munich in 2015 and had previously only gained experience playing for loan club RB Leipzig in the third and second divisions. "It felt as though nobody believed before the season that you could be important for a team like Bayern Munich. With Tom, you could tell early on that he has a good mindset, a good mentality. That he is ready to learn and develop. You can see that in him every day in training."
Whilst Bischof had certainly already gained Bundesliga experience in Sinsheim before his move to Bayern, there is a particular parallel in the role assigned to him and that of Kimmich following the latter’s arrival: the 31-year-old was primarily deployed as a right-back under Pep Guardiola at the time and only later rotated into midfield. Bischof, meanwhile, often has to fill in at left-back, as was the case against Freiburg.
Kimmich raved about this: "He’s ready to play in any position. That’s also very important. Some other players would say: ‘Blimey, I’m actually a defensive midfielder. I want to play in midfield.’ But Tom then takes up the left-back position and tries to bring his strengths to bear there as well."
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Kimmich praises Bischof: "The best shot alongside Kane"
After scoring his two long-range goals on Saturday, Bischof revealed that Kimmich had urged him to shoot at goal despite his role. “Jo said to me: ‘Can you please have a go at goal now?’ Because I always do it in training – in the game I don’t find the right situation, can’t get into the box or miss the moment. And today I just went for it. It felt brilliant and, of course, it was great to help the lads to victory.”
Kimmich confirmed the conversation and offered further praise. “Along with Harry (Kane; Ed.), Tom definitely has the best shot in the team. Whether it’s left or right – and he hasn’t managed to score one for us yet. That’s why I had that chat with him, where I said: ‘You’ve got to have the confidence that we’ll put you in position, or that you’ll put yourself in position, so you can actually have a go at goal’."
Kimmich also highlighted the significance of the victory, which is likely to be of little bearing on the outcome of the championship. "It really helped us that he did that twice. Because, of course, that changes the momentum. Perhaps not much would have happened now if we’d lost 0–2. Then everyone would have said: ‘They’ve already got their heads in Madrid.’ Perhaps not much would have changed in our approach for tomorrow either. But even so, it shows us as a team that even if we have a game that isn’t going so well, we always have the mentality to win such matches,” he emphasised, adding: "It’s not just Harry Kane or Michael (Olise) or Lucho. We also have other players who can decide the game – and in this case, it was Tom. That’s very important for us in terms of believing in our own strengths."
Against Real, however, Bischof is expected to start on the bench. Konrad Laimer will likely line up at left-back to face Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and co. In midfield, Leon Goretzka or Aleksandar Pavlovic will start alongside Kimmich. Bischof cannot, however, complain about his playing time in his first season at Bayern. He has made a total of 33 appearances this season, contributing three assists as well as his brace. Incidentally, he played 17 of those games as a left-back.
FC Bayern Munich: An overview of the upcoming matches
Date Time Match Tuesday, 7 April 9 pm Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 15 April 9.00 pm FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)