AFP
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A major decision ahead of the World Cup? Bayern Munich accelerate Harry Kane contract talks
Kane will 'definitely stay in Munich'
Reports indicate that the German record champions have received positive signals from the striker and his family - represented by his brother Charlie and father Pat. It is no secret that Bayern wish to continue working with Kane, and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has reiterated this stance.
"It is well known that he had a release clause. He did not invoke it, thereby signalling that he will definitely stay in Munich. As planned, the club’s operational managers will now meet with him after the season with the clear aim of extending his contract," Rummenigge told t-online in an interview published on Monday.
During Bayern’s trip to Paris for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG, sporting director Max Eberl echoed this stance. “Kalle has said it, and that’s the club’s position. We’ve discussed it with Harry. Before the World Cup, we’ll sit down and try to find a solution,” he said.
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Kane 'evolving into a playmaking striker' at Bayern
Kane moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Munich in the summer of 2023 for a reported €100 million and has since scored 138 goals in 141 matches. Yet the England captain has evolved into far more than a pure goalscorer for Bayern. Under coach Vincent Kompany, the 32-year-old has undergone “another transformation” into a “playmaking striker”, as explained by Rummenigge, underlining Kane’s pivotal role in FCB’s style of play.
His contract runs until 2027, so if no extension is agreed, he could negotiate a free transfer with other clubs from January onwards. Kane has recently stated that he feels very much at home in Munich. That statement appears to shut the door on an imminent return to the Premier League, a move that has been repeatedly mooted so he could pursue Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record.
A potential Premier League return?
The legendary ex-Newcastle striker tops England’s all-time scoring charts with 260 goals, while Kane - thanks to his haul at former club Tottenham - is only 47 adrift. Late last year, Shearer himself suggested the forward could make a comeback.
“Knowing Harry, I know he wants my record,” Shearer said. “But I don’t know what his situation is or whether he’ll stay in Germany. Yes, let him stay there for another two or three years!”
Kane, for his part, had recently reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern and noted that his thinking had shifted. “If you’d asked me when I joined Bayern, I would have said I’d return at some point. After two years, that’s changed a bit. But I wouldn’t say I’ll never come back. Right now, I’m fully focused on Bayern.”
Kane's 2025-26 season in numbers
Games (all comps) 45 Goals 53 Assists 6 Minutes played 3,555