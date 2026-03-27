"With this change, we are putting the fans’ experience at the heart of our scheduling. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved. Whilst a 21:00 CET kick-off is suitable for midweek matches, the new Saturday final time means the match will finish earlier, even if it goes into extra time or penalties, and gives fans the chance to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the most important match of the season,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Ronan Evain, Executive Director of Football Supporters Europe, echoed this sentiment: “This is a step forward that is very much welcomed by fans, and we strongly support it. Over the past two years, Football Supporters Europe has worked closely with UEFA to deliver a better experience for fans at club finals. This change further reaffirms that fans’ needs are being taken into account. The earlier kick-off time makes same-day travel more feasible, reduces travel stress and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics. This is a practical improvement that puts fans first and builds on the progress already made to improve hospitality, accessibility and service levels at UEFA finals.”



