However, the Italians are not alone in their interest in the 20-year-old midfielder. Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, are also monitoring Aseko.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern would even be willing to let their top talent leave. After a year-and-a-half loan spell, Aseko moved to Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga in the summer of 2026 for a transfer fee of one million euros and, after a slight settling-in period, has developed magnificently there this season.

Thanks to his strong performances, the German record champions have now activated the buy-back clause in his sale, meaning the 20-year-old will return to Munich at the end of the season.