A bizarre scene at FC Bayern’s away match: Jonathan Tah suffers a curious mishap against Bayer 04 Leverkusen

However, the 30-year-old realised his mistake straight away. After taking a few steps in the wrong direction, he turned around and ran after his teammates into the FCB dressing room. The stewards standing right next to him in the corridor couldn’t help but have a chuckle or two. The clip has also caused quite a stir on social media.

Under a video of the scene, the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen account eventually commented: “Never forget where you come from”, to which Tah simply replied with three laughing emojis.