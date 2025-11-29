The U.S. Women’s National Team had one goal in mind against Italy: start fast. And in just over a minute, they did exactly that. A quick combination between Rose Lavelle, Alyssa Thompson, and Olivia Moultrie led to an early breakthrough, with the Americans on the board almost immediately and silencing No. 12 Italy within seconds. Manager Emma Hayes joked about it being the caffeine gum the team gets, but then dived into her belief that she is helming a quick-learning group.

"I've said it many times. They're so coachable, these players, and malleable, and everything we're starting to drive in terms of the messaging is really sinking amongst them all," she said. "If I'm honest, there are so many areas, I still think we have to do better, but I thought it was a really good team performance."

Moultrie, who scored a brace last month against Portugal, added her fifth international goal on Friday night. From there, it turned into a Cat Macario showcase. The forward struck twice for the USWNT, pushing her tally to six goals on the year.

Macario was everywhere - finishing chances, creating danger, and pressing aggressively to force Italy into turnovers high up the field.

The Americans looked fluid, controlled possession, and found goals. And importantly, they started fast, a point emphasized by Lavelle, who is coming off an NWSL Championship and MVP honors, and said the team’s focus was to come out “fast and strong.” Hayes also stressed the importance of finishing this year strong with qualifiers coming up in 2026.

“All of our energy is on qualifying for the World Cup," she said. "That’s everything we’re focused on. We close out the year with one more game, then we have January camp, the SheBelieves Cup, and two other opportunities before we get into October.

“There’s not a lot of time, so every single minute matters. Our focus is qualification.”

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Inter&Co Stadium.