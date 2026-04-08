Real Madrid’s defense is still suffering from several problems, and the Bayern Munich match is fresh evidence of that this season.

Besides poor positioning and covering by the back line, the match against the Bavarian side saw disastrous individual mistakes, one of which led to conceding the second goal after the ball was lost at the start of the second half.

Midfielder Thiago Pitarch also gifted Serge Gnabry a chance in front of goal, but the German star failed to make the most of it.

The first goal scored by Luis Díaz confirmed an ongoing issue in the heart of Real Madrid’s defense, as Gnabry easily slipped a through ball to the Colombian forward, who found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper with no defenders in sight.

Dean Huijsen was a clear weak point in the team’s back line, which is why coach Álvaro Arbeloa made him his first substitution, replacing him with the returning-from-injury Éder Militão.

If not for Bayern Munich’s attackers being wasteful in more than one situation in front of goal, Bayern would have sealed qualification early in Madrid, without waiting for the return leg.