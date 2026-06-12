From Paraguay's empanadas to the Ivory Coast's sweet plantain puree: Taste the 2026 World Cup through NYC’s best fan-favorite foods from Groups D, E and F

Beer, food and an array of condiments. Does it get any better?

Take a trip through any borough in New York City and experience the flavors of nearly every country competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From family-owned restaurants in Harlem showing every Ivory Coast match alongside plates of chicken, fish and sweet plantains to Japanese sake bars on the Lower East Side serving dishes inspired by home and keeping patrons around for big matches through generous pours of sake, New York offers a culinary journey that mirrors the global game itself.

There are German restaurants serving bratwurst and clinking giant beers. Turn the corner and you'll find Australian restaurants known for their sausage rolls and Paraguayan eateries frying up empanadas for all. The food may be different, but it is connected by something universal: the joy of gathering with friends, family and fellow supporters to share a meal while watching the beautiful game.

As the unofficial soccer capital of the United States and one of the sport's most diverse and passionate cities, New York is uniquely positioned to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Few places in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, making it the perfect place to experience the tournament beyond the stadium.

From fries and mayonnaise to kebab pizza, GOAL explores the signature dishes of 16 World Cup nations, all available across New York City's five boroughs.

From Groups D, E and F, we managed to eat quite a bit, and the tournament has not even started yet.