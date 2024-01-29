2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Ivory - Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Ivory, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arguably one of the biggest clashes in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages as the host nation, Ivory Coast will confront the defending champions on Monday night.

The stakes are very high in this encounter as Senegal want to successfully defend their title while Ivory Coast would not want to bow out at any stage.

Predictions around this game are stretched at almost 50%, but the prevalent perspective is that the Lions of Teranga's form puts them miles ahead of Ivory Coast, as predicted here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.