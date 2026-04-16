The 14 Premier League-proven stars Chelsea could target after finally shifting transfer strategy

"I think we need more emotional stability as a group of players, from me as the head coach, as a football club, so that we don’t respond in the way we have done to the setbacks we’ve had. Bringing players with emotional stability. Bringing good characters in who, in difficult moments, can understand what it takes to win in those difficult moments. In recruitment, for me, the first thing I look at is character, is emotional stability, is calm and that's something we've spoken about."

That was Liam Rosenior's take as the head coach discussed Chelsea's plans in the summer transfer market recently, pointing to a clear departure from the youth strategy that has yet to pay serious dividends other than a Conference League and Club World Cup triumph last season - achievements that have paled in significance amid another tumultuous campaign where the Blues have taken two steps backwards.

It has since been widely reported that the club's decision-makers are indeed ready to take action and will look to target 'emotionally resilient', 'mature' and 'Premier League-proven' players who can make an immediate impact as Chelsea look to close a growing gap to their rivals, with a new centre-back, midfielder and potentially a goalkeeper on the agenda. However, that still doesn't necessarily mean they will pursue experienced, older stars.

With all of that in mind, GOAL takes a look at 14 names the west Londoners could target in the coming months as they finally switch up their approach to the transfer market...