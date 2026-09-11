Would 100 England goals for Harry Kane be a record that stands forever? Ex-Three Lions striker Andy Cole explains why ‘frightening’ numbers could still be posted

Another former Three Lions striker, Emile Heskey, has previously told GOAL when asked if Kane will become a goal-getting centurion - much like GOAT icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why not? He’s a goalscorer, that’s what he prides his game on – getting goals. A lot of people say he’s got to do this and this, but when your numbers stack up the way that his do, you kind of look past a lot of it.

“When you look at the way that he plays, and it’s about looking after your body – if he can have the right diet, the right rest, which is a key thing when you look at the amount of games and the intensity of the games, the key thing is can he get enough rest and get recuperated for the next game. He’ll be fine.”

Darren Anderton told GOAL ahead of the 2026 World Cup when asked how high Kane will set his historic England bar before hanging up record-shattering boots: “High! He still has a few years left if he wants them.

“The thing is, he's never relied on being the fastest player in the world. I always said the same about Teddy Sheringham. He's not slow, but pace has never been the biggest part of his game. As he loses a bit of speed, I don't think it'll affect him as much as it would other players. So who knows how far he can go? The concerning issue is that we haven't really got anyone to replace him, so at the moment it looks like he can play for as long as he wants.”