Over 1,000 players and 149 referees investigated for football betting as Turkish Federation reveal scope of gambling issue

Turkish football is facing one of the biggest crises in its modern history after the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) revealed that 1,024 professional footballers across multiple divisions have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) for alleged involvement in football betting.

Among those referred are 27 players from the Super Lig, including names from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. The revelation has rocked the top-flight title race, with nearly every club in the league’s top 10 affected except Fenerbahce.

The investigation extends far beyond the elite level, and a staggering 77 players from the 1. Lig, 282 from the 2. Lig, and 629 from the 3. Lig have also been referred, with nine additional players outside the league structure brought into the inquiry. Given the scale of the suspensions, the TFF has been forced to temporarily halt matches in the second and third tiers for two weeks to allow teams the chance to rebuild rosters.

In an official statement, the TFF described the disciplinary referrals as a “preventive measure” as part of a broader investigation aimed at restoring the credibility of domestic football.