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Vinicius Jr. engaged! Real Madrid star and Virginia Fonseca reveal matching rings after one year of dating
A social media reveal for the Madrid power couple
The news broke when Virginia took to her Instagram account to share a definitive photo of the pair together. In the post, both the Real Madrid forward and the famous content creator are seen sporting matching rings on their fingers. Fonseca provided clarity to the image by explaining that, after a year of dating, they are now officially rocking engagement rings, signaling a long-term commitment between the two Brazilian stars.
Fonseca, who rose to prominence through her YouTube channel and has amassed a following of over 35 million, has become a permanent fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. She was notably present this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to watch Real Madrid secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.
The engagement marks a high point in a relationship that has frequently dominated headlines, especially as the influencer has integrated her large entourage and her three children - Maria Alice, Maria Flor, and Jose Leonardo - into the player's domestic life in Madrid.
- AFP
Balancing stardom and high-stakes football
While his personal life is flourishing, Vinicius has had to navigate a challenging start to the current campaign on the pitch. The Brazilian has been remarkably honest about his dip in productivity, recently admitting on social media that he needs to improve his clinical edge in front of goal. The forward posted a message on Instagram stating, "The goals will come back... I can’t keep missing this many."
The intense spotlight on his lifestyle has led to some criticism from segments of the fanbase who worry about his focus. Reports have emerged of the player’s mansion becoming a hub for Fonseca’s filming activities and her extensive support team, which includes nannies and business associates.
According to some viral videos, there have even been moments where Virginia was filming one of her videos late at night while the player was attempting to rest for training the next morning.
A public presence in the Spanish capital
The couple has not shied away from the cameras, frequently appearing at major events across Madrid. They recently caused a stir when they attended the Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix together, walking through the paddock hand-in-hand.
Their appearance at the race was not without controversy, as Fonseca's choice of attire - a daring black top and multicolored trousers - reportedly drew criticism for potentially breaching the event's protocol standards. Nevertheless, the pair remained the center of attention, greeting several drivers including Max Verstappen and Gabriel Bortoleto before the start of the race.
- Reprodução/Instagram
Overcoming past struggles for a bright future
The journey to this engagement has not always been smooth. The couple endured a stormy period in 2025 that was characterized by several breakups and reconciliations. Rumors of a permanent split circulated for months before they finally decided to commit to one another at the start of the current season.
By moving into the Real Madrid star’s home with her entire circle, Fonseca has effectively merged their two worlds, turning the residence into a base for her skincare brand and her various entertainment ventures.
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