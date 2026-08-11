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Video: Cruzeiro star left red-faced as 'Uruguayan Kim Kardashian' girlfriend walks away after he leans in for kiss
The snub heard around the world
In what should have been a landmark day for Rodriguez, the striker was left in an incredibly uncomfortable position during his official presentation at Cruzeiro. After putting pen to paper on his new contract following a move from Saudi Arabian side Neom as loan, the 23-year-old was joined on stage by his girlfriend, Antonela Ciavaglia.
The footage, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the Uruguayan model left Rodriguez hanging as he moved toward her. Ciavaglia appeared to dash off the stage almost immediately, leaving the new signing to sheepishly rub his hair in an attempt to style out the rejection.
Watch the clip
Ciavaglia defends the viral moment
Following the intense reaction online, Ciavaglia, who has been dubbed "Uruguay's Kim Kardashian" due to her significant social media presence, felt compelled to address the incident. She was quick to dismiss rumors of a rift between the couple, insisting that the cold shoulder was merely a result of the high-pressure environment of a major club unveiling. With over 170,000 followers watching her every move, she clarified that the rejection was not intentional.
In a statement aimed at silencing the speculation, the influencer explained her side of the story. She said: "When I entered, I greeted him and when I left, I was very nervous. The moment overwhelmed me and I preferred to give him space. There was no disrespect or anything like what they are trying to make it seem like."
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Focus shifts to the pitch
Cruzeiro fans will be hoping the off-field drama does not distract Rodriguez from his duties in the Brasileirao. The club currently sits in fifth place in the domestic standings, trailing leaders Palmeiras by 15 points.
Rodriguez arrives with a growing reputation despite recently missing out on a spot in Uruguay’s 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. Previously a target for Sunderland, the striker chose the move to Brazil to test himself in one of South America's most competitive leagues. He could be handed his competitive debut as early as this week, with a high-stakes Copa Libertadores clash against Flamengo on the horizon.
For Rodriguez, the priority will be letting his football do the talking to ensure the viral snub is forgotten. If he can replicate the form that made him a sought-after prospect in Uruguay, the fans at Cruzeiro will soon have plenty of reasons to celebrate.
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