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'No one can challenge them?' - Thierry Henry backs Arsenal to go all the way in Premier League

Arsenal
Premier League
T. Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has thrown his weight behind Mikel Arteta’s side to retain their Premier League crown, suggesting the Gunners look untouchable at the start of the new campaign. The Frenchman believes the current squad possesses a level of consistency and quality that their domestic rivals are currently struggling to match.

  • Henry identifies Arsenal as clear favorites

    Henry has officially backed Arsenal to defend their Premier League title, stating he does not see a team currently capable of stopping his former club. The Gunners started their campaign in dominant fashion with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City, and ahead of their clash with Aston Villa, the club’s record goalscorer feels the momentum is firmly with the North London giants.

    Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Henry was asked if he viewed Arsenal as the favorites for the trophy. "Yeah, I think so," he replied. "You can see what Arsenal are about and what might happen, although you never know what can happen. I just don’t see right now a team that can maybe challenge them, although City won pretty well the other day [against Crystal Palace].

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  • Mikel ArtetaGetty Images

    Arteta's transfer strategy earns high praise

    A key factor in Arsenal's continued dominance, according to Henry, is the specific profile of players Mikel Arteta has recruited during the summer transfer window. The Gunners have been active in strengthening their core, bringing in versatile defensive options and industrious midfielders to ensure the squad can handle the rigors of a long season.

    "Those are very much Arteta signings, players that they liked to have, a centre-back that can play in multiple positions, they’ve signed a hard-working holding midfielder [Bruno Guimaraes]," Henry explained.

    "We all knew that Piero Hincapie was going to stay… [they’ve signed] a new version, a mini version, of Leandro Trossard in Christos Tzolis, hopefully for him.

  • Defensive solidity sets the Gunners apart

    Henry is not alone in his assessment, as Gary Neville also recently highlighted Arsenal’s defensive strength as a decisive factor. The former Manchester United defender believes Arteta has assembled the finest backline in the country, which provides the ultimate platform for success.

    "It’s incredible what Arsenal have done really, to sign Ezri Konsa, because they’ve got [Jurrien] Timber, [Ben] White, [Cristhian] Mosquera, [William] Saliba, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [Piero] Hincapie, [Riccardo] Calafiori, [Myles] Lewis-Skelly," Neville said.

    "They’ve already got eight amazing defenders and now they’ve signed another really good centre-half."

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  • Gary Neville Mikel ArtetaGOAL/Getty

    Closing the gap on the elite

    The consensus among pundits is that Arsenal have built a squad capable of outlasting both Manchester City and a transitional Liverpool side. While the attacking talent at Chelsea and Liverpool remains formidable, Neville argues that the structural integrity of the Arsenal team gives them the edge.

    "If you were to ask if you’d swap Arsenal’s front players for United’s, Liverpool’s, Chelsea’s, you might actually keep the front players. From a defensive perspective or in midfield, you’d swap all of them," Neville added. "Arsenal, of course, when you think of Timber, Calafiori, Saliba and Gabriel, that’s a proper back-four with the goalkeeper David Raya behind them. That’s the only real team I look at right now."

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