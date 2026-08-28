'They need a specialist' - Steven Gerrard identifies Liverpool’s 'sorely missed' position and urges Andoni Iraola to strengthen

Liverpool icon has issued a stern warning to the Anfield hierarchy, claiming the squad remains fundamentally unbalanced without a natural defensive midfielder. The legendary former captain, who has recently seen his role with TNT Sports expanded to become a regular punditry fixture, believes the failure to replace Fabinho has left a void that could derail Andoni Iraola's first season in charge.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, Gerrard made his feelings clear regarding the current state of the engine room. "There's one area that hasn't really had much focus, only really in the last week since the Newcastle game. I believe they need a specialist in the No. 6 position, that's my opinion," Gerrard said.



