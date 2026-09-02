'I think they will win!' - Peter Crouch makes bold Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction ahead of huge Premier League clash

Arsenal have enjoyed a flawless start to the new Premier League campaign, sweeping aside Coventry City 3-0 in their opener thanks to goals. Mikel Arteta’s men then showed their grit on Monday night, securing a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa to maintain their position at the top of the table. However, Crouch believes that run could come to a crashing halt when Xabi Alonso brings his Chelsea side to north London on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the former Liverpool and Tottenham forward expressed his excitement for the upcoming derby, stating: "Great game! Two teams looking good as well. I’m going to put the cat amongst the pigeons and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Chelsea win. I think they’ve announced themselves as title contenders."

It is a bold claim considering Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with the Blues and are the clear favorites with the bookmakers heading into the weekend.