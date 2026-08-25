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'Shut up, be intelligent' - 'Idiot' Julian Alvarez slammed over Atletico Madrid transfer saga as Arsenal eye £50m move
Dugarry blasts Alvarez conduct
Alvarez has been branded 'an idiot' following his high-profile attempts to force a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona this summer. The Argentina international, who made his desire to join the Catalan giants public during the World Cup, has seen his relationship with the Colchoneros deteriorate rapidly.
France World Cup winner Dugarry has been among the most vocal critics of the 26-year-old’s strategy, questioning both his professionalism and the advice coming from his representatives.
Dugarry told RMC: "The player and his entourage are idiots. How can you declare 'I want to leave the club'? Is he stupid, or what? The best way to leave isn’t to do that. Shut up, be modest, be intelligent in your communication. Didn’t you see what happened with Griezmann? Don’t you know your management? Don’t you know your fans? A player who wants to leave should be allowed to leave."
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Fans turn on the Argentine
The situation reached a breaking point during Atletico's recent -2-2 draw against Villarreal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Alvarez, who had previously enjoyed a strong bond with the supporters, was met with a chorus of boos and jeers from the home crowd.
Reports suggest that Atletico Madrid find themselves in a complicated situation as the majority of the club's fans jeered the Argentine before, during, and after the match. The striker was even advised by the club to head straight to the dressing room tunnel alone after the final whistle to avoid further confrontation with the stands.
Arsenal emerge as escape route
While Alvarez remains fixed on a move to the Camp Nou, Atletico Madrid have remained steadfast in their refusal to sell to a direct La Liga rival. However, the club has reportedly opened the door to a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal emerging as the primary suitor.
The Gunners are currently in the market for attacking reinforcements, and the potential departure of Gabriel Martinelli could provide the necessary funds and squad space to facilitate a deal for the Argentine. Despite the striker's public flirtations with Barcelona - which included liking social media posts featuring him in a Blaugrana shirt - Arsenal remain hopeful that a return to the Premier League will appeal to him.
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Deadlock remains as deadline looms
As the transfer deadline approaches, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo and CEO Miguel Angel Gil are sticking to their "red lines." The club is unhappy that Alvarez feels they failed to honour a promise made in February regarding his exit, but they will not be bullied into a cut-price deal with Barcelona.
Hansi Flick's side continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping that the player's persistence will eventually force Atletico to soften their stance. However, the financial reality in Madrid means a sale to Arsenal might be the only viable solution for all parties involved.
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