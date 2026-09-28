Not interested! Raheem Sterling rejected by Ligue 1 clubs as former England winger struggles to find new team

Sterling’s journey to free agency has been marked by a series of disappointing stints that failed to recapture his best form. After a high-profile move from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2022, he struggled to find consistency at Stamford Bridge and eventually fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola. A subsequent loan move to North London provided little relief, as Sterling played 28 matches for Arsenal, managing just one goal and five assists during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

In January 2026, Chelsea and Sterling reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, allowing him to seek a fresh start elsewhere. He briefly moved to the Eredivisie to join Feyenoord on a free transfer in February, but the Dutch experience proved to be short-lived and unproductive.

Having failed to secure a regular starting spot in Rotterdam, he is once again searching for a project that will allow him to revive his career, though the lack of interest from Ligue 1 suggests that options are becoming increasingly limited for the four-time Premier League champion.