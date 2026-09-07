'Most annoying thing in the world!' - Paul Scholes accuses Declan Rice of sparking Morgan Rogers clash in Arsenal's win over Chelsea

The tension at the Emirates Stadium reached a breaking point during the closing minutes of a pulsating London derby. With Chelsea chasing an equaliser, Rogers looked to burst forward in support of Cole Palmer, who was leading a dangerous counter-attack.

However, Rice halted the momentum with a deliberate trip that sent the Blues’ summer signing tumbling to the turf. The incident left Rogers incensed, leading to a face-to-face confrontation where the Chelsea man was seen wagging his finger at the Arsenal star.

Analyzing the incident on the The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes did not hold back in his assessment of Rice's tactics. "Do you think there’s a little bit of something between Rogers and Rice? Do you think there might have been a little bit of something during the summer? What Rice did to him was the most annoying thing in the world. When people just leg you up when you’re running. He snapped Morgan Rogers and rightly so," Scholes told his former teammate Nicky Butt.