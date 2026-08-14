'I hated it, didn’t like it' - Paul Scholes recalls Danny Welbeck's Man Utd exit and warns Arsenal against repeating the same mistake

Manchester United icon has delivered a blunt assessment of Arsenal’s current transfer strategy, suggesting that the North London club is looking at the wrong players to move on this summer. While 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a shock departure to Premier League rivals, Scholes believes the axe should instead fall on one of Mikel Arteta’s high-profile signings.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet, Scholes was unequivocal in his preference for the young Englishman over the established Spanish star. "I prefer Lewis-Skelly in centre midfield to Zubimendi," Scholes said. "I think Zubimendi struggled last year. If there’s one player you are going to get rid of, it would be him."



