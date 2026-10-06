'The world thanks you' - Neymar bids emotional farewell to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina swansong

The footballing world is preparing to say goodbye to one of its greatest ever icons on the international stage. Messi, now 39 years old, is set to earn his final cap for Argentina in a friendly match against Benin at the iconic Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

While the focus remains on the celebrations in Buenos Aires, the impact of Messi’s departure is being felt far beyond the borders of Argentina. Despite the fierce historic rivalry between Brazil and the Albiceleste, Neymar took to social media to ensure his long-time friend knew exactly how much he meant to the sport.

The pair formed one of the most lethal attacking partnerships in history at Barcelona, alongside Luis Suarez, and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. Their bond has always transcended the pitch, and Neymar’s latest tribute highlights the deep respect that exists between two of South America’s finest talents of the modern generation.