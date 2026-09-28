Back where it all began! - Neto returns to Juventus at 37 as former Bianconeri goalkeeper rejoins club after eight years away

In a move that few expected at the start of the season, Juventus have officially announced the re-signing of veteran goalkeeper Neto. The experienced Brazilian arrives as an emergency solution for the Bianconeri, who found themselves short-handed following a devastating blow to their goalkeeping department.

The club turned to the 37-year-old to provide depth and leadership, confirming the deal through their social media channels with the message: Juventus have officially confirmed the signing of Neto, with the Brazilian goalkeeper completing his move to the Turin giants.

It marks a romantic homecoming for a player who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Turin nearly a decade ago, before embarking on a journey across Europe's top leagues and eventually returning to South America.