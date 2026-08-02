'A monster!' - Jose Mourinho falls in love with former Juventus star Moise Kean after Real Madrid friendly

Mourinho has never been one to shy away from praising opposition talent when it catches his eye, and Fiorentina striker Kean is the latest player to earn the Special One's admiration. Following a competitive 2-2 draw at the Woerthersee Stadion, the Real Madrid boss singled out the Italian international for his dominant display.

Kean, who joined the Viola from Juventus, proved to be a constant thorn in the side of a rotated Madrid backline, ultimately getting himself on the scoresheet to help his side claw back a two-goal deficit.

Reflecting on the second-half shift in momentum, the Real Madrid coach admitted his young defenders had struggled to contain the striker's power. Mourinho noted that while his prospects performed well technically, they were simply bullied by a player at the peak of his physical powers, leading to his glowing "monster" assessment of the 26-year-old forward.



