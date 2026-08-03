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'He only wanted to play for us!' - LA Galaxy chief make shock Casemiro claim amid Inter Miami transfer investigation
LA Galaxy break silence on Casemiro saga
The drama surrounding Casemiro's arrival in Major League Soccer has taken a dramatic turn as LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz revealed startling details about the player's initial intentions.
Speaking after his side's goalless draw with Dallas, Kuntz suggested that the former Manchester United man had expressed a firm desire to move to the West Coast before eventually signing with David Beckham's Inter Miami.
The revelation comes at a time when the league is already scrutinizing the financial and regulatory aspects of the deal that brought the five-time Champions League winner to the United States.
"It is true that Casemiro called and said that he always wanted to play for Inter Miami," Kuntz told reporters during a post-match press conference. "It's also true that came two months after he told us that he only wanted to play for the Galaxy."
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MLS launches formal tampering investigation
The core of the dispute lies in the "discovery rights" system, which grants specific MLS clubs the first right of refusal for international players. Under these regulations, an MLS club may have up to five players on their discovery list at any time and can add or remove players as they see fit. The Galaxy reportedly held these rights for the 34-year-old Brazilian, but Inter Miami announced they had acquired them as part of the signing process.
Despite the ongoing probe, a temporary agreement seems to be in place between the two clubs involved. A statement from the Galaxy confirmed: "The LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have reached a settlement for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, and the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation currently open with Major League Soccer."
Casemiro explains Miami preference over Los Angeles
Casemiro has not shied away from the controversy, previously addressing the situation by emphasising his personal connection to Miami and his professional admiration for his new teammates. The Brazilian international explained that his family’s comfort played a significant role in his decision-making process.
He noted that he had been transparent with the Galaxy throughout the period when both clubs were showing interest in his services. "In the end, [Miami]'s a city I love. My wife, my kids and I are always here when we have days off. We know the city," Casemiro said when discussing the move.
He added: "When I spoke to [the Galaxy], I made it very clear which team I wanted to join in the MLS and that is Inter Miami because of the project, the hope and of course to play with the best player of all time."
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Tough start to life in Florida
While the off-field legalities continue to swirl, Casemiro's on-field start for the Herons has been far from ideal. His home debut at Chase Stadium was marred by a significant lapse in concentration that left fans and teammates alike stunned.
The veteran gifted possession to the opponent before inadvertently turning the ball into his own net during a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew. It was a nightmare sequence for a player of his pedigree, and cameras famously caught a frustrated Messi watching from the sidelines as the defensive midfielder struggled to adapt to the pace of the game.
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