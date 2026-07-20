Hulton Archive
'My hero, my manager' - Tributes flow in for Kevin Keegan with Alan Shearer and Jamie Carragher singing praises of English football legend
A legend lost to the game
Keegan, the legendary former England forward and manager, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. His family confirmed the newson Monday, sparking a wave of tributes from across the sporting world for a man who defined an era of English football.
The diagnosis was first made public in June, with the family revealing that Keegan was fighting stage four cancer. This followed a period of hospitalisation in January when he underwent evaluation for ongoing abdominal symptoms.
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Newcastle pay respects
Newcastle United, where Keegan achieved legendary status as both a player and a manager, led the tributes for a man they described as the "beating heart" of the club. In a moving official statement, the Magpies noted: "Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters. Kevin's impact will not be measured by appearances or results.
Alan Shearer, whom Keegan famously signed for a world-record fee at St James' Park, shared a heartbreaking message on social media. He said: "My hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy, Boss."
Tributes from Liverpool
Liverpool, the club where he won three league titles and the European Cup, also expressed their profound grief. The Reds stated that Keegan’s indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history as they remembered his six-year spell at Anfield.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher echoed those sentiments, describing Keegan as "one of the greatest players this country has ever produced," highlighting his trophy haul, goals and two Ballon d'Or awards as proof that he was "an absolute giant of the English game." Carragher added that Keegan was "one of the most important men in making LFC what it is today."
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An unmatched playing legacy
As a player, Keegan’s trophy cabinet was a testament to his greatness. During his time at Liverpool between 1971 and 1977, he secured the FA Cup and two UEFA Cups alongside his domestic and European triumphs. He then moved to Hamburg, where he became a global superstar and won the Bundesliga title.
On the international front, Keegan earned 63 caps for England and scored 21 goals. He captained his country with distinction and eventually took the reins as manager in 1999. While his managerial tenure with the Three Lions ended after a defeat to Germany in 2000, his commitment to the national team was never questioned.
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