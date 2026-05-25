Where is Julian Alvarez going? Atletico Madrid striker open to leaving amid PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona interest

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Metropolitano, Alvarez has turned down a lucrative new contract proposal from Atletico Madrid.

The offer would have seen the World Cup winner become the highest-paid player in Diego Simeone’s squad, reportedly earning a staggering €10 million per season. Despite the club's efforts to secure his long-term future, the striker appears ready to move on.

The Argentine's current deal runs until 2030 and contains a formidable release clause of €500m, but his refusal to sign an improved agreement suggests his head has been turned.

According to Marca, Alvarez is no longer convinced by the competitive direction of the club and wants to test himself in a project with a greater guarantee of major silverware.