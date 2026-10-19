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'And my island?' - Richarlison accuses Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of seizing his private island
Richarlison makes shocking property theft allegations
In a series of explosive social media posts, Richarlison has detailed a bizarre legal battle over a private island he owns along the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The Brazil international, who has seen his career stall recently, claimed that Bolsonaro and his associates used their political influence and the judicial system to take control of the land.
According to the player, the incident occurred after he refused to sell the property to the senator. Richarlison explained that he had invested heavily in the location between 2020 and 2021, and the sudden loss of the estate has left him seeking urgent judicial intervention during a high-stakes election period.
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Richarlison demands justice
"I did not want to sell him the island," the former Everton man stated in a video shared with his millions of followers. "Since I refused, these people took advantage of the situation in court." The striker, who has often been vocal about social issues in his homeland, appears determined to hold the powerful political figure accountable.
The timing of the accusation is particularly sensitive, as Brazil prepares for the second round of its presidential election on October 25, where the elder Bolsonaro's legacy remains a central theme of the national debate. The footballer's claims have added a surreal layer to an already tense political climate.
The financial stakes involved are significant, with the Spurs man alleging a total loss of his investment. "Flavio Bolsonaro and this man, Willer Tomaz, went there and took possession of the island in 24 hours," he said in the video. "That is where the justice system failed. To my knowledge, they took the island without paying a single penny. I invested about 10 million reals (£1.4m/$1.7m) there and I have recovered nothing." This direct plea for an investigation highlights the player's frustration with the legal process in his home country.
Bolsonaro dismisses claims as fake news
The response from the Bolsonaro camp was swift, with the senator dismissing the allegations as a smear campaign. Bolsonaro took to the comments section of a video posted by popular Brazilian influencer and singer Juliette, who had been criticizing the practices of the right-wing candidate.
The senator labeled the accusations as "fake news," prompting a sharp retort from the footballer. Richarlison simply replied to the denial by asking, "And my island?" The public back-and-forth has captivated the Brazilian public, drawing attention away from standard campaign talking points and onto the personal conduct of the senator.
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Richarlison frozen out at Tottenham under De Zerbi
While the political drama unfolds in South America, Richarlison is also facing a difficult period in his professional career in North London. The striker has found himself completely frozen out of the first-team picture under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Having failed to secure a move away during the summer transfer window, he was omitted from Tottenham's 25-man Premier League roster for the current campaign. This domestic banishment has seen him relegated to playing for the club's Under-21 side, a far cry from the status he once enjoyed as a marquee signing for the Premier League outfit.
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