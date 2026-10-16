'This will always be his house!' - Enzo Maresca reveals Guardiola's reaction to Man City's PSG defeat as he admits City lost their balance after conceding twice

The sight of Guardiola back in the stands at the Etihad Stadium provided a nostalgic boost for Manchester City supporters, even if the result on the pitch failed to match the occasion. Following the 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Maresca confirmed he spent time with his predecessor to digest the performance.

"I saw him after, we were talking about the game, about the first-half, second-half," Maresca explained. "He was, first of all, very happy to be at the stadium, and then also very positive about things that he has seen during the game. It was great also for the fans to see him at the stadium and this will be always his house!"

Despite his presence in the building, Guardiola maintained a professional distance from the current squad to ensure Maresca’s authority remained absolute during the matchday proceedings. The Italian tactician confirmed that the multi-time Premier League winner did not enter the inner sanctum of the dressing room to address the players directly. Guardiola did not speak with Manchester City's players during his visit to the Etihad Stadium this week, says Enzo Maresca.