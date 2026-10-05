England’s GOAT! Gary Lineker makes huge Jude Bellingham claim after Micah Richards assessment

The debate surrounding Bellingham’s ceiling reached fever pitch following England’s recent exploits, with Lineker and Richards offering contrasting views on the midfielder's technical profile.

While Bellingham has been the heartbeat of the national side during the 2026/27 Nations League campaign, Richards suggested that the 23-year-old still lacks certain aesthetic qualities found in his teammates. The former Manchester City defender argued that the Real Madrid man does not possess the same level of natural grace as other creative sparks in the squad.

"Jude Bellingham doesn’t have the flair of Cole Palmer or the touch of Phil Foden," Richards stated during a recent episode of The Rest Is Football podcast. "In everything else, he is a 9 out of 10. And his confidence is 10 out of 10. Whatever he does, he believes in it."