In a move that consolidates his power base within European football, Ceferin has officially notified national association heads that he will seek another term as UEFA president. During a meeting in Berlin on Thursday morning, the Slovenian lawyer confirmed he intends to extend his leadership through to 2031, despite previously suggesting he would not seek further time in office.

According to ESPN, Nasser Al-Khelaifi had encouraged Ceferin to seek a new term during a recent assembly in Copenhagen, highlighting the high-level support Ceferin enjoys among the continent's most influential club and federation figures.

The decision to stay on follows the implementation of controversial changes to UEFA's statutes regarding presidential term limits. These alterations, which were ratified at the 2024 Congress in Paris, effectively cleared the legal path for Ceferin to remain in charge beyond the standard three-term cap.