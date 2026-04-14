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'So beautiful to watch' - Michael Olise earns special praise as ex-PSG star compares Bayern Munich winger to Ousmane Dembele
Pastore hails Bayern's French magician
Speaking to Onze Mondial, Pastore revealed his delight at watching Olise operate for Bayern. Since trading Crystal Palace for Germany, the winger has been sensational. Bayern have almost wrapped up the Bundesliga title, with the Frenchman's staggering output of 12 goals and 20 assists in 27 league matches playing a crucial role. Across all competitions, he has amassed 17 goals and 29 assists in 42 games, cementing his place as a world-class talent and a vital cog in the Bavarian machine as the club push for domestic and European glory.
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The comparison to Ousmane Dembele
Ex-Argentina star Pastore drew a direct parallel between the winger and Paris Saint-Germain star Dembele. He noted that the two attackers share a specific stylistic approach that makes them a nightmare for opposition full-backs. Pastore highlighted how both players operate from the right flank, using their pace and trickery to cut inside and create havoc. "Olise is a bit like our Dembele here in Paris. He plays on the right, then he always cuts back onto his left foot, and it always works," he said.
High praise for Champions League impact
The praise follows a series of standout displays, including a high-octane performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Bayern secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against Real Madrid last Tuesday, with the winger notably providing the assist for Harry Kane's second goal for the Bavarians, leaving Pastore thoroughly impressed. "He was huge against Real. He had a great match. I think he is vital for his team, they count on him a lot. It is very good news for the France team before the World Cup," he added.
The former playmaker also emphasised his aesthetic appeal: "He has something extra. When everyone thinks he's going to pass, he does another dribble, it's incredible. He is a player who is so beautiful to watch."
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What comes next for Olise and Bayern
With the league title practically secured following a resounding 5-0 away thrashing of St. Pauli on Saturday, Bayern have shifted their entire focus to Europe. Olise will aim to replicate his heroic away form tomorrow when the club host Real Madrid, looking to protect their first-leg advantage and advance.