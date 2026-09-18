'I used to watch Barcelona for Messi, now for Lamine' - Alex Baena makes huge Yamal claim and names Ballon d’Or top three

In a glowing assessment of the 17-year-old’s rapid rise, Baena admitted that his viewing habits have shifted significantly because of the winger's performances. The Spanish international revealed that he finds it difficult to even watch Barcelona matches if the young star is not on the pitch, such is the magnetic pull of his talent.

"Lamine is the BEST player in the world for me," Baena stated emphatically when discussing the impact of the La Masia graduate. "I’ve watched him train a lot this summer. He does things you don’t see any other professional footballer do. He’s one of the few players I watch games just to see him... That only ever happened to me with Messi. I watch Barca because of Lamine. If he doesn’t play, it’s very difficult for me to watch."