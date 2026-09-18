Arsenal and Manchester United identify next midfield target as €70m-rated Ibrahim Maza catches Premier League giants' eye

The race for Maza is heating up as several of Europe's most prestigious clubs begin to circle the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. While Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with the strongest interest from the Premier League, they are not alone in their pursuit.

Recent reports suggest that Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have also entered the fray, with both clubs reportedly maintaining contact with the player's representatives to stay informed on his availability. The North London and Manchester giants have reportedly been scouting the youngster extensively since he arrived at the BayArena.

Maza's arrival in Leverkusen during the summer of 2025 has proved to be an inspired piece of recruitment by the German champions. Since making the move from Hertha BSC, the Algerian international has seen his reputation soar across the continent.