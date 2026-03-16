Has Arne Slot lost the crowd? Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool boss he'll never get Reds fans back on his side after 'disgruntled' reaction to Spurs draw

The former defender believes the vocal frustration highlights a massive problem, pointing out how patient the supporters had been until now. He stated: "It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season. The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans. For a lot of this season, when people have turned on Arne Slot, the match-going fans have stuck with him. Even on the back of what happened with Mo Salah, the next game was away in the San Siro and the fans were chanting for Arne Slot."