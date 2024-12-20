Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Predictions: An Away Win For Sahin’s Side

Our betting expert reveals their best bets for the Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg and Dortmund which takes place at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

+

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

Dortmund to win at odds of 2.20 on Betway , equating to a 45% chance of Nuri Sahin’s side winning.

, equating to a 45% chance of Nuri Sahin’s side winning. Serhou Guirassy to score at odds of 2.40 on Betway , indicating a 42% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score & over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.50 on Betway, representing a 40% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and there being four goals or more in the match.

Dortmund can beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Wolfsburg are just a point behind Borussia Dortmund, as they prepare to face Nuri Sahin’s side this weekend.

Ralph Hassenhuttl stepped in at Wolfsburg back in April when the team struggled. In the initial weeks of his leadership, the team's performance improved, but they eventually faltered, ending the season in 12th place, merely four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Wolfsburg are 10th after 14 matches of the current campaign, but there are plenty of positives. They are just three points behind the Europa League spots and can overtake Dortmund if they secure all three points this weekend.

Dortmund parted ways with Edin Terzic after last season’s Champions League final. The club selected former player Nuri Sahin as his replacement, but things haven't exactly gone as planned. The Turk is facing increasing pressure and a disappointing outcome here could mark the end of his tenure.

BVB have been fantastic at Signal Iduna Park, but their away form has been tremendously poor. If they suffer another defeat here, they risk slipping into the bottom half by the winter break.

Probable Lineups for Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

The probable lineup for Wolfsburg in the "system of play."

Grabara; Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis, Maehle; Baku, Dardai, Arnold, Wimmer; Amoura, Tomas

The probable lineup for Dortmund in the "system of play."

Kobel; Luhrs, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Reyna; Adeyemi, Gittens, Guirassy

A Rare Away Win For Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have struggled on the road, but they have a great record. Therefore, the first of our Wolfsburg vs Dortmund predictions is for the away side to win.

Wolfsburg have won just two of their seven home matches this season, and their defense remains a definite concern. Hassenhuttl has struggled to strengthen his defense, and the aggressive pressing style frequently leaves gaps for opponents to exploit. His team are conceding an average of 2.14 goals per game in front of their own fans.

Dortmund’s only loss in their last six competitive games came against Barcelona. Moreover, BVB have lost just one of their last 18 games against Wolfsburg, winning 15.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Bet 1: Dortmund Victory with odds of 2.20 on Betway

Guirassy Growing in Confidence

Serhou Guirassy moved to Dortmund after impressing with his goal-scoring at Stuttgart last season. He netted 28 goals in the league, a tally only bested by Harry Kane.

Serhou hasn’t quite reached those heights at Dortmund, but he has shown glimpses. He found the net twice in their last Champions League game against Barcelona. He has six goals in six games in Europe and six in eleven in the Bundesliga.

Over the past 12 months, Guirassy has a non-penalty xG of 0.56 per 90 minutes played. He excels at positioning himself effectively, which will benefit him when Dortmund face Wolfsburg this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Bet 2: Serhou Guirassy Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.40 on Betway

Volkswagen Arena Braced For Goals

The last of our Wolfsburg vs Dortmund predictions is for both teams to score in the match and over 3.5 goals.

Wolfsburg have shown plenty of attacking intent this season and they have the goals to show for it. They are the third-highest-scoring team in the Bundesliga, with an average of 2.21 goals per game. Their league matches in front of their own fans have seen them concede an average of 2.14 goals per game.

Dortmund have struggled on the road, but they have scored in their last five Bundesliga away games. Both teams to score has won in nine of their last 10 league games overall.

With Dortmund keen to put their away struggles behind them and continue their good run against Wolfsburg, we should see them show plenty of attacking intent. Wolfsburg are quite capable of netting a few goals themselves, so we can expect a high-scoring match.